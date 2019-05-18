This is why Mamatha’s nephew sent defamation notice to PM Modi

The TMC leader and the nephew of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee has filed a defamation case to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Modi has made derogatory remarks against him at a public rally on May 15 held at Diamond Harbour.

Your speech, punctuated by false, malicious, and defamatory content, was an embodiment of political calculation and mischievous intent. Your imputations were deliberate and mala fide, perpetrated through thinly-veiled references of ‘Bhatija’ (nephew) and ‘Didi’ while being fully aware that Mamata Banerjee is referred to as ‘Didi’ and my client himself is the only nephew of the said Banerjee who is involved in public life and is the sitting MP from Diamond Harbour,” read the letter from Abhishek Banerjee’s lawyer Sanjay Basu.

The lawyer has called the allegations against Abhishek as “slanderous, malicious and false.