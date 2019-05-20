NEWS

Google suspends Huawei from Android services

May 20, 2019, 02:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Google has barred Chinese smartphone maker Huawei from some updates to the Android operating system. This came after US President Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with unless they have a licence. “Complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” Google said in a statement. Several countries have raised concerns that Huawei gear could be used by China for surveillance.

Google has assured existing users that “services like Google Play and security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device.”

For Huawei users’ questions regarding our steps to comply w/ the recent US government actions: We assure you while we are complying with all US gov’t requirements, services like Google Play & security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device

Related Articles

Amazing-Health-Benefits-Of-Drinking-Warm-Water-In-The-Morning

Delhi’s water woes have a process through sewage water to make it drinkable by 2021

Jun 22, 2018, 08:33 pm IST
arabic teacher arrested

Arabic teacher arrested after Bollywood actress filed rape case against him

May 28, 2018, 09:17 am IST
harris-bail-rejected

Court denies bail to the son of Congress MLA in assault case

Mar 2, 2018, 06:57 pm IST

Theses 50 countries now accept UAE driving licences : Here’s the details

Apr 4, 2018, 09:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close