Google suspends Huawei from Android services

Google has barred Chinese smartphone maker Huawei from some updates to the Android operating system. This came after US President Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with unless they have a licence. “Complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” Google said in a statement. Several countries have raised concerns that Huawei gear could be used by China for surveillance.

Google has assured existing users that “services like Google Play and security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device.”

