This Report from Pulwama encounter will shock every Indian; Details Inside

Jun 1, 2019, 03:19 pm IST
One of the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday was a Pakistani and the duo belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, police said on Saturday.

Four terrorists and an “active associate” were killed Friday in two encounters with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir

One of the militants killed in the encounter at Midoora in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has been identified as Yawar Ahmad Najar, a resident of Darganie Gund Tral while the other has been identified as Pakistani code named Umar, a police spokesman said.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants and their “active associate”, who was missing since Thursday and “was part of the militant group, were also killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

 

