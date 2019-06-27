Latest NewsSports

World Cup 2019 : Video of India-Pakistan fan dancing together goes viral ; watch video

Jun 27, 2019, 01:50 pm IST
Indian fans joined their Pakistani counterparts outside Edgbaston Stadium to celebrate the emphatic win. An Indian fan sporting the blue jersey was dancing along with his Pakistani counterpart. Both of them were ecstatic with the result and it was heartwarming to see the Indian fan dancing without any inhibitions. Both India and Pakistan do not share a friendly diplomatic relation and have already gone at war in the past. Even six months ahead of the India vs Pakistan CWC tie, there were talks of calling off the tie.

Here is the video of the India-Pakistan fan dancing together and it will give you goosebumps:

