Modi 2.0 : PM Modi to begin second innings of ‘Mann ki baat’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme today. This will be the first episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ after Narendra Modi assumed office for the second time following BJP’s historic victory in Lok Sabha elections. The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme will be aired at 11 am on All India Radio (AIR). People can also listen to it on the ‘Narendra Modi App’ or pmindia.gov.in.

The final episode of the last season’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was aired on February 24. The radio programme was later discontinued during the Lok Sabha elections. In today’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode, PM Modi expected to express his gratitude for the resounding mandate that the BJP has got. He may also talk about children’s death in Bihar due to AES and killing of Tabrez Ansari by a mob in Jharkhand.