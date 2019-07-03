Man jumps onstage, pours water on head of ‘China’s Google “Baidu” CEO for this reason

he CEO of Chinese search giant Baidu was left startled after a man jumped on stage and showered him with water before being tackled by security at an event in Beijing. The CEO resumed his speech as if nothing had happened.

Robin Li Yanhong, co-founder and CEO of Baidu, China’s dominant web search giant with over 70 percent of the market, was addressing a conference on artificial intelligence and autonomous driving in Beijing on Wednesday when a man jumped on stage and upended a water bottle on the unsuspecting tech entrepreneur.

While the stunt caught Li by surprise, he quickly regained composure, asking the intruder: “What’s your problem?” as he attempted to escape.

It is presumed that the offender was a delegate at a conference, since he had a badge dangling around his neck.