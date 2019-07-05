Union Budget 2019 : Sensex at record high ,Crosses 40,000 Mark ahead of Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team is all set with their pandora box and along with common people, investors are looking at her with high hopes. Expecting good news from the Union Finance Ministry, the BSE Sensex crossed 40,023 mark (a gain of 114.99 points) while Nifty touched 11,979.00 (a gain of 42 points) on Friday.

Earlier, the markets opened jumped back, as BSE Sensex on Friday opened at 39978.14, with a gain of 70.08 points than the previous day. On the other hand, Nifty too opened at 11,967.15, with a gain of 20.04 points than Thursday.

As per the market rate, the Rupee value to the US dollar remained to 68.59 and it is expected that the value of Indian currency would rise. The price for gold – for 10 grams – remained to be Rs 36,223, a rise in Rs 6. Along with this, the value for most of the shares for big gainers are expected to gain during the entire course of the day, however, investors need to be cautious while investing in the respective fields.

Among the big gainers at the opening of the stock market, The New India Insurance (a gain of 2.50 points ), Quess Corp Ltd. (24,90), India Mart (40.55), VSt Industries (52.25), TTK Prestige (90.85), Shree Cements (283.75), among others. While the top losers include Khaitan India (2.10), KRBL (21.20), GM Breweries (24.80), Genesys International (6.65) among others.