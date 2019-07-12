KeralaLatest News

PSC loses crores as the candidates never turn up

Jul 12, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
PSC faced a loss of 2.61 crore as 2,16,000 candidates didn’t turn up for the University Assistant Examination held on June 15th. The candidates even after giving confirmation didn’t appear for the exam. The loss incurred as PSC had to prepare question papers, answer sheets and examination centers for them. The authorities said that this is the condition in all other exams.

7,53,119 applications were submitted for University Assistant Examination. Of this 6,25,477 candidates give confirmation. However two lakh among them didn’t appear for the exams. PSC spends more than hundred rupees for a candidate. So this would make around 2.61 crore in total. PSC authorities said that there is no rule to take action against those who do not appear for the exams and Government is not willing to charge the examinations.

