Sriram Venkataraman’s car rams into a bike ; Journalist killed

Survey Director Sriram Venkataraman’s car rammed into a bike killing Thiruvananthapuram unit chief of Siraj newspaper and Malappuram native K M Basheer (35). Sriram was also injured in the accident and has been admitted at the private hospital.

Sriram has given statement to police that he was not driving the car, but his friend. Police have said that they will check the CCTV visuals to confirm this.

The accident took place near Museum police station on the wee hours of Saturday. The car rammed into the bike parked on the side of the road. In the medical examination, it was found that Sriram was drunk. There was a woman also in the car. Police didn’t take her into custody at first and ha had let her off. They contacted her over phone only when media persons questioned this move.