Vegetables price hits record high in Pakistan after Imran Khan Govt snaps trade ties with India ; See price list

Pakistan has formally suspended trade ties with India. However, the country which is crying over rising price of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ may soon have to cry over price of tomatoes.

The prices of tomatoes in Pakistan are soaring at Rs 300 per kg. Prices of various other vegetables, including that of potatoes, onions and green vegetables in Pakistan have also risen considerably. Due to its high dependence on exports from India, this decision has hit the already economically- ruined Pakistan hard.

Pakistan had called in a National Security Council meeting on August 7 in which it arrived at the decision of severing trade between the two countries, downgrading bilateral diplomatic ties with India and raising the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council among other things.

Other than tomatoes, potatoes which earlier might have cost Rs 10-12 per kg is now costing the people of Pakistan not less than Rs 30-35.

It is pertinent to note here, that Pakistan until now got its maximum supply of tomatoes from Madhya Pradesh in India. Many farmers in Mourya, Jhabua, Shajapur, Khargone and Ratlam districts in Madhya Pradesh export tomatoes to Pakistan. The trade takes place through export agencies in Amritsar via the Attari-Wagah border. During the peak season in October-November, 50-60 trucks, each with a capacity of 15 tonnes, pass through the border every day.

Pakistan had earlier too, in a fallout of the ghastly Pulwama attack, amongst other things, suffered a crunch in the supply of tomatoes. The tomato growing farmers of Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh had then decided not to export their produce to Pakistan.