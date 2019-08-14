Disha Patani’s this video will make your jaw drop: Video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the fittest actress in the Bollywood film industry and the actress is known to be fitness freak. The pretty hot actress recently shared a video on social media platform which will make your jaw drop.

The actress shared her practicing Tornado kicks. Wearing black tights and red shorts and a black T-shirt the actress looks awesome in the video even without makeup. The actress wrote ” Kick starting the day” on Instagram.

Disha Patani, who recently stole the heart of film lovers by her acting in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’ has 23.8 million followers on Instagram.