UAE to Honour P.M Modi While Pakistan Begs Help From Islamic Nations on Kashmir Issue

Pakistan is knocking every possible to door to see if they can get any support in Kashmir issue, but so far has failed miserably. Its last hope is to play a ‘religion’ card and seek help from Muslim countries, but India’s neighbour now faces a rebuff from the United Arab Emirates, as the key Islamic nation is going to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and honour him with the country’s highest civilian award- ‘Order of Zayed’. The award was announced in April this year for giving a boost to the bilateral relations.

P.M Modi will be in UAE for two days from Friday and during his stay will also meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss various matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, UAE ambassador to India, Ahmad Al Banna, had said that his country found nothing wrong in India government’s decision to reorganise J&K.