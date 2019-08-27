Donald Trump Says P.M Modi has the Kashmir Issue Under Control

In yet another jolt to Pakistan’s attempts to internationalize Kashmir, U.S President Donald Trump has backed off from the Kashmir issue. Trump, when he met with PM Modi at the G7 Summit at Biarritz, France said that the ‘The Prime Minister has it under control,’ about the Kashmir problems.

He also said that the Kashmir issue must be solved bilaterally and expressed hope that the discussion on Kashmir between India and Pakistan will be fruitful.

“We spoke about Kashmir last night. The Prime Minister has said that he has it under control. He has said that he will speak with Pakistan Prime Minister. Something good will come out of it,” said Trump.

Pakistan must have pinned a lot of hopes on Donald Trump to internationalize the Kashmir issue, but they have not even had any help from the Islamic nations on the issue. Except for China, Pakistan has been isolated in the Kashmir issue.