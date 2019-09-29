The tallest, fastest and longest rollercoaster is coming to Saudi Arabia’s new theme park

A roller coaster which will break all records is getting ready in new Six Flags Qiddiya theme park in Saudi Arabia.

A video mock-up shows a four-carriage ride, each carrying four passengers, that’s designed to look like a robotic falcon. The ride features several gravity-defying loops as well as winding tracks through the canyons. Launch-powered drops will hit speeds up to 250km/h according to the footage.

Six Flags Qiddiya will have six lands — the City of Thrills, Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune and Grand Exposition. A total of 28 rides and attractions are currently planned. Falcon’s Flight will feature in the City of Thrills, along with the tallest drop-tower ride in the world, Sirocco Tower.