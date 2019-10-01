IAF ready for Balakot-type air strike,says new IAF Chief

The Indian Air Force is monitoring the developments along the western front and is prepared to carry out a Balakot-type strike, if directed by the government, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said after taking charge of the IAF on Monday.

Bhadauria, who has around 4,250 hours of flying experience on 26 types of aircraft and led commercial negotiations for procurement of the 36 Rafale jets, also said the induction of these French combat aircraft will give the IAF enhanced aerial prowess over the country’s “adversaries”. “We are monitoring the developments and I reassure the country that we are ready to deal with any situation where our services are required by the nation,” the Air Chief Marshal said.

“We are prepared for any eventuality and will carry out any mission as directed by the government,” the 60-year-old air chief said when asked whether IAF was prepared to carry out another strike across the border in view of Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s recent comments that the Balakot terror camp has been reactivated. The IAF had carried out a precision strike, bombing a major Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26, which was seen as a paradigm shift in India’s approach in containing cross border terrorism.

The IAF Chief also asserted that his force was ready for a similar mission. Without elaborating, Bhadauria said the IAF was in the process of inducting significant combat capability which will bolster its overall operational potential. “We are always vigilant and are fully prepared to deal with any contingency,” he said. On the procurement of 36 Rafale aircraft, he said,”Rafale aircraft will give us enhanced capabilities over our adversaries. It will significantly boost combat prowess of the IAF.” The first of the 36 Rafale jets will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony in Paris on October 8.