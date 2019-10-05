On his birthday,Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan cautions Kashmiri people

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has cautioned the people in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Imran on his birthday in a post shared on his social media handle has issued this advisory.

Imran Khan has urged the people from PoK from crossing Line of Control (LoC) to Jammu and Kashmir as they will be arrested by the Indian security forces and this will strengthen the Indian narrative and it will hurt the struggle of Kashmiris.

In a series of tweet, Khan has raised his advisory. “I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months. But any one crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian a narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris’ struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as “Islamic terrorism” being driven by Pakistan. It will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in IOJK & attack across LoC”, Khan tweeted.

I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months. But any one crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative – — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 5, 2019

The Pakistan Prime Minister urged these kind of actions by the people of PoK will give India the excuse to attack Pakistan.