Indonesian Embassy in Thailand on fire

A major fire blaze erupted in a two-floor building inside the Indonesian Embassy compound in the Thai capital of Bangkok, but no casualties have been reported.

The residential building was hit by fire on Friday afternoon, but the building was vacant at the time which made casualty count to zero. The fire sent out big plumes of smoke that could be seen through central Bangkok.

The emergency department’s radio network and Uruphong Fire, a radio network for volunteer firefighters, both reported in social media posts that the fire was under control after less than an hour. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.