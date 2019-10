Thiruvananthapuram: Justice S.Manikumar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court at Rajbhavan, here at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice. Governor Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan offered flower bouquets to the new Chief Justice after the brief ceremony. Justice S.Manikumar succeeds Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who was promoted to the Supreme Court.