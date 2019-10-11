Saif Ali Khan adores this one thing about his daughter Sara

Bollywood may have a King Khan, but it is none other than the princely Pataudi family to claim as a real prince and princess in Bollywood. The grandson of 8 the Nawab of Pataudi from the paternal side and a maternal side with the lineage of Rabindranath Tagore, the Saif has created his own stardom dynasty with daughter Sara, now rising high in the industry.

Saif has a line-up of films under his belt and in the release event of his latest movie, ‘Laal Kaptaan’, he revealed what he adores in his daughter Sara the most. Saif said he is bowled over by Sara’s humility and her down to earth nature. He went on to add that it was these very qualities that make him want to support her. He also pointed out that it was for this very reason that Sara is a fan favorite.

Sara in her interviews and public interactions has won fans over with her candid, carefree and grounded attitude. Sara will be seen next in ‘Aaj Kal’ and she is also currently shooting for her next ‘Coolie No. 1’ with Varun Dhawan.