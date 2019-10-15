Here Cats and Dogs too can donate blood, read about the blood banks in these cities

We are often hesitant to donate blood even after knowing that it could save lives. But there are blood banks in the US and UK that are exclusive for animals, particularly pets. The pet blood banks store the blood for animals especially Cats and Dogs, as these are the pets for a whole lot of humans.

Whenever a pet becomes sick, meets an accident or is operated surgically, the need for blood is met by these pet blood banks. The animal blood is stored according to their groups for ease of retrieval. Dogs have 12 types of blood group and Cats have 3 blood groups.

According to vet doctor Kessy Miles, who is in charge of Veterinary blood bank in California, there are pet blood banks in Stockbridge in Michigan, Virginia, Bristo and Annapolis city in Maryland. Pet owners in these cities take their animals to these blood banks and donate blood. Vet doctor Kessy Miles says it would take up to half an hour to donate blood and even anaesthesia is not required for the process. He presses the need for a campaign to promote pet blood donation in other areas where there are no blood banks.