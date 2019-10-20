Apple CEO speaks in favor of green cards for highly-skilled immigrants with out the country cap

Apple CEO Tim Cook became one of the high profile CEO’s advocating a liberalized green card regulation which is stuck in the US Senate for approval. The liberalized ‘Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act’, which favors removal of country caps for green cards in the US if passed, will ensure Indian & Chinese nationals receive green cards faster

“Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic. As a first step toward needed comprehensive reform, I urge the Senate to move quickly to pass the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act,” Cook said in a tweet Thursday night. “The contributions of these workers are critical to America’s future.”

Apple is the second biggest employer to buy H1B visas in the first three quarters of the fiscal year.