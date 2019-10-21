UK population projected to reach 70 million within a decade

The UK population is projected to exceed 70 million by mid-2031, according to the Office for National Statistics.In the next decade, the population is expected to increase by 3 million, from an estimated 66.4 million in mid-2018 to 69.4 million in mid-2028.

The population surge is mainly contributed to increased immigration as per Office for National Statistics. 27 percent of Britain’s population growth is projected to result from more births than deaths, with 73 percent of growth resulting from net international migration.