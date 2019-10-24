Class teacher arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old student

A dean at a Bronx charter school responsible for student discipline was charged with rape Tuesday over accusations she had sex with a 15-year-old student, officials said.Grace Trinidad, 34, a dean of discipline at New Visions Advanced Math & Science High School, befriended the teen and repeatedly invited him to her home in the South Bronx, according to cops.

During their most recent encounter, Trinidad and the student were watching movies when they began kissing and performed oral sex on each other, authorities allege.They also had full intercourse in a meeting in August, prosecutors said at her arraignment in Bronx criminal court early Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, the 15-year-old only spoke up about the abuse on Monday, and that Trinidad allegedly told the teen to destroy all the texts, explicit photos and videos that they had exchanged — and to deny any relationship.