Man arrested for having sex with stuffed olaf doll

A Florida man has been arrested after ‘having sex’ with a stuffed Olaf doll in a branch of Target.

Witnesses saw the man, identified as Cody Meader, 20, take the plush snowman toy down from a display of Disney’s Frozen merchandise in a St. Petersburg-based store. After lying the toy down on the floor, Meader then proceeded to ‘dry hump’ it until he achieved ejaculation.

After putting the doll back on the shelf, Meader then ‘selected a large unicorn stuffed animal’ he also began to have sex with. The incident took place on Tuesday (October 22) at approximately 2pm.

According to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, Meader was detained by officers while still in the Target store.

After being read his Miranda rights, Meader admitted to having done ‘stupid stuff’ and to having ‘nutted’ on the stuffed Olaf toy. He was then arrested on charges of criminal mischief.

Both the Olaf doll and the stuffed unicorn were removed from the store and destroyed. The police report noted the toys in question could not be resold ‘due to circumstances’, and the damage inflicted totalled $200 or less.