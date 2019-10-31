Shah Rukh Khan’s next film with Atlee ; Title announced

Shah Rukh Khan will announce his next film on November 2, on the occasion of his 54th birthday. But interestingly, Shah Rukh’s comeback will not be in a Bollywood film, But a Tamil film, instead. Directed by Atlee, the upcoming film is titled, Sanki.

This is for the first time that Shah Rukh is collaborating with Atlee for a film. Though neither has officially announced the same on social media, this news is surely a treat for SRKians, who have been waiting for this day for almost a year now.