“Will violate odd-even scheme”, BJP MP Vijay Goel says the scheme is just a poll gimmick

Delhi governments odd-even traffic rationing rolls out today as the city is gripped in hazardous levels of air pollution.

BJP parliamentarian Vijay Goel on Sunday said he would violate the rule and alleged that it is just an “election stunt” of the Kejriwal government. Goel declared that he will ride an odd numbered Car on an even day violating the law.Goel argued that with women, three wheelers ,bikes and Car pool systems exempted from the scheme it will have only minimal positive impact for reducing city pollution. Kejriwal had recently said that BJP leaders like Goel were not realizing the “seriousness” of air pollution problem in the city.

The AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a blame game over the pollution crisis in Delhi.