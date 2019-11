The nightingale of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to Breach Candy hospital today where she is treated for a severe lung infection.

As per doctors who shared 90-year-old Didi’s health condition to Times of India, she is still in very critical condition and is in ventilator life support. She was rushed to Breach Candy hospital around 1:30 AM on Tuesday and was soon shifted to ICU where she is supported by ventilators.