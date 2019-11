Union Minister performs kar seva, cleans utensils at temple,video goes viral : Watch Here

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel was seen performing Kar Seva at Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple by washing utensils.

Besides, the minister also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in in Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Earlier on November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurudwara.

Clad in Kurta Pyjama, Patel who was wearing a scarf to cover his head, visited Gurudwaras like a common devout.