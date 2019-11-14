Robert De Niro bags 2019 SAG Life time Achievement Award

Double Oscar award winner Rober De Niro was awarded the 2019 Life Achievement Award from Screen Actors Guild (SAG). The award will be handed over at the 26th edition of the Ceremony next year 19 January.

The award is the most coveted of SAG-AFTRA and is given for outstanding career achievements together with humanitarian efforts. The award will go to an already filled cart of honors which includes a Golden Globe, the Cecil B DeMille Award, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, a GLADD Excellence in Media Award and the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award together with two Oscars.

Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA, said it was her privilege to announce SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor for “one of the most singular talents of our generation”.