BJP to hold nation wide protest to seek Rahul Gandhi’s apology

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold countrywide protests on Friday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party for “misleading” the country on Rafale deal.

The BJP leaders will hold protests outside All India Congress Committee office in Delhi and other Congress offices in other parts of the country demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Rafale.

A party release signed by general secretary Arun Singh said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi gave ‘false’, ‘fabricated’ and ‘undignified’ statements on Rafale deal.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case passed on December 14, 2018, upholding the 36 Rafale jets deal.