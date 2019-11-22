Massive protest over withdrawal of SPG cover from Rahul Gandhi,but Congress workers don’t know what it means : Watch Video

Congress party staged a massive protest in New Delhi on November 20 against removal of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s Special Protection Group security cover, but many of the protestors did not know what they were demonstrating against in the first place.

Video Credit : TV9 Bharatvarsh

When asked by a TV9 Bharatvarsh reporter if they knew what SPG refers to, none of the protesters had an answer. One of the people present at the site even attempted to intimidate the reporter, as can be seen in the video above.

Some people also admitted that they were students and were brought to protest, but did not know what they were protesting against, although they denied being paid money for it..