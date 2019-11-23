Court dismisses case against Rahul Gandhi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Delh Court on Saturday dismissed a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The complaint had sought directions to Delhi Police to register FIR against Gandhi on charges of sedition, for allegedly making a derogatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advocate Joginder Tuli had registered the complaint against the Congress MP for accusing PM Modi of “hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing ‘dalali’ on their (soldiers’) sacrifice”.

The Delhi Police had, on May 15, filed an action taken report before the court in which they said that Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the Prime Minister for which a suit may be filed by the individual. The report, however, stated that no cognisable offence is made out in the sedition complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The report was filed by the Delhi Police in pursuance to court’s directions over an application moved by Tuli to register an FIR under charges of sedition.