Student opens fire at naval station : 3 killed, several injured

Saudi-based aviation trainee opened fire at a US naval station in Florida on Friday, leaving three people dead. The student was later shot dead by police.

Eight people including two sheriff deputies were injured in the incident. US officials are investigating for possible links to terrorism. However, Authorities did not rule out the possibility of it being a terrorist attack.

The assualt ended when a a sheriff’s deputy killed the attacker. Authorities have not released the name of the shooter, but multiple news outlets reported that the alleged shooter was believed to be a Saudi national and was undergoing training at the base.

This was the second fatal shooting at a U.S. Navy base this week.