“Shoot at sight those destroying public property”, says Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi Tuesday said he has directed railway officials to “shoot at sight” anybody who causes damage to Railway property.

“I strictly warn the concerned district administrations and Railways authorities, as a minister, and direct them to shoot at sight anybody who destroys public property, including the railways,” he said on the sidelines of an event at Hubballi.

He was responding to questions raised by reporters on the steps taken to prevent damage to Railway property due to CAA related protests. The MoS, also the Lok Sabha MP from Belagavi, was in town to inaugurate the Railway Recruitment Board Satellite Office for the benefit of unemployed youths in the southern region.

He further claimed that the new Act “would not harm” any citizens.”Some anti-social elements supported by the Opposition are creating problems in the country. We have given rights to those who were minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, to stay in India,” he explained.

Angadi then blamed the local minorities in India for “creating unnecessary problems to destabilise the country’s economy.” He said, “This is supported by opposition parties like the Congress. I condemn this.”

Further reasoning his oral directive to “shoot at sight,” the Railways MoS said he had asked so as it would lead to the wastage of taxpayers’ money. “It takes years together to develop a train or another facility. Like Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the government should take stringent action against those trying to damage public property,” he said.