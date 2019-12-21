Central Government issues advisory to news channels

Government has issued an advisory asking news channels to refrain from broadcasting content which is “likely to instigate violence or which promotes an anti-national attitude.” This is the second such communication in less than 10 days. “It is observed that notwithstanding the above advisory, some TV channels are telecasting content which does not appear to be in the spirit of the Programme Codes specified therein,” it said.

“It is accordingly reiterated that all TV channels may abstain from showing any content which is likely to instigate violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes,” the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said. It also asked news channels “not to show content that contains anything which may affect the integrity of the nation, maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social public and moral life of the country”.

The ministry asked for “strict compliance”. The last advisory by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry was issued on December 11 when the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, after which protests broke out in several parts of the country.