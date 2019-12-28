DH Latest NewsLatest NewsVideo

Video of differently abled boy playing cricket wins internet: Watch

Dec 28, 2019, 10:48 pm IST
A video of a differently abled boy playing cricket is winning the internet for good reasons. The video shows a differently abled boy playing cricket with other children.

The video clip has been shared on Twitter by Sudha Ramen IFS on December 26. “Left me speechless! #DeterminedMind A must watch to all those who love cricket and even those who don’t like it,” he captioned the video.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 4,900 likes and more than 1,800 retweets.

