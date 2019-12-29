“If Rahul Gandhi has love for infiltrators, he can take them to Italy”,says Union Minister

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday accused the Congress of wanting to “divide the country” by spreading lies and confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act, and said if Rahul Gandhi has “love for infiltrators”, he can take them to Italy. Asking the Congress to refrain from a “policy of double-standards”, Singh claimed that the UPA government had earlier talked about the citizenship law, but did not go ahead with it due to “appeasement politics”.

“The Congress wants to divide the country by speaking lies…. If Rahul Gandhi has love for infiltrators (immigrants), let him take them to Italy,” the Union Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Minister said. Singh’s comments come on a day when Gandhi slammed the BJP and RSS during a visit to Assam — which had seen violent protests against the CAA — expressing apprehension that the state is returning to the path of violence, owing to the “anti-people” policies of the saffron party.