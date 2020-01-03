Sunny Leone shares her vacation pictures from Dubai:See pics

Former adult film star Sunny Leone is one of the most googled personality in the world. Sunny leone has come a long way and has created a niche for herself.

The ‘Ragini MMS’ actress who is vacationing in Dubai recently posted some stunning photos to her Instagram diaries. ‘Starting the new year with a few relaxing days in Dubai!!’, Sunny captioned the photos.

Sunny Leone is also all set to return to Ragini MMS franchise. The actress has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for a song Hello Ji, which will feature in ALT Balaji and Zee 5’s upcoming web series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.

The former adult star has been giving huge support to her favourite team ‘Delhi Bulls’ in the Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League. Sunny Leone is also the brand ambassador of Delhi Bulls team.