I-T Case : SC fixes final hearing date on pleas of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Supreme Court on January 6 fixed March 17 for final hearing on the appeals filed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi against the Delhi High Court order allowing re-assessment of their income tax for 2011-12 in connection with the National Herald case. The top court noted that the proceedings are pending before Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) and it would like to wait till March 17 for the outcome .

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Hrishikesh Roy said that it is listing the matter for final disposal on March 17 as it has been apprised by the petitioners that proceedings are pending before the ITAT.

At the outset, senior advocate P Chidambaram, appearing for Sonia Gandhi and others, said that ITAT has delivered a verdict on the issue but has not dealt with at least six issues.

He said that they have moved the ITAT seeking adjudication of six other issues and the next hearing is scheduled to be held on February 28.