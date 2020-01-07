Over 52 lakh ‘verifiable’ missed calls received in support of CAA,says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday said that 52,72,000 missed calls have been received on the “special number” launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Home Minister and BJP President added that a total of 68 lakh calls have been received on the toll-free number 88662-88662. The missed call campaign was started by the BJP from January 5.

The announcement by Amit Shah comes days after there was controversy over the BJP adopting the method of missed calls to garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Various right-wing twitter handles suspected to have affiliations with BJP had started using devious means in a desperate bid to get missed calls, including claiming free Netflix subscription. Amit Shah then himself had to confirm that the number is BJP’s drive for gaining support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).