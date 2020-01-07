Popular film director dies in accident

Young director Vivek Aryan (30), on Monday, succumbed to injuries he sustained during an accident. He died while he was under treatment in hospital.He had directed the film Ormayil Oru Sisram, released in 2019. He was a native of Guruvayur. Aryan had met with a serious accident on December 22 and he had been under treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Wife Amritha also got injured in the accident. Vivek Aryan was the son of Pazhayathu Aryan Namboothiri and Manayathattu resident Bhavana Antharjanam .