Video shows Iranian missiles hitting Ukraine plane: Watch

Jan 15, 2020, 11:21 pm IST
A video footage released shows that the Ukrainian passenger aircraft was hit by two Iranian missiles. In the incident that occured in Tehran in Iran last week all the  176 passengers and crew on board were killed. The video was released by New York Times Daily.

The blurry film, shot from a rooftop in a village four miles from an Iranian military site, shows the Kiev-bound plane on fire and circling back to Tehran’s airport. Minutes later, the aircraft exploded and crashed.

The missiles  were fired 30 seconds apart and explain why the plane’s transponder was not working. It was disabled by the first strike, before being hit by a second.

Iran earlier for many days  denied the  claims that the Boeing 737 had been downed by its missiles. Later  the country agreed that a missile operator had mistaken the Ukraine International Airlines plane for a cruise missile and opened fire.

 

 

 

 

