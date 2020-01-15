Video shows Iranian missiles hitting Ukraine plane: Watch

A video footage released shows that the Ukrainian passenger aircraft was hit by two Iranian missiles. In the incident that occured in Tehran in Iran last week all the 176 passengers and crew on board were killed. The video was released by New York Times Daily.

The blurry film, shot from a rooftop in a village four miles from an Iranian military site, shows the Kiev-bound plane on fire and circling back to Tehran’s airport. Minutes later, the aircraft exploded and crashed.

Exclusive: Security camera footage verified by the New York Times confirms that 2 missiles, fired 30 seconds apart from an Iranian military site, hit the Ukrainian planehttps://t.co/Ab8iYKiHVR — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2020

The missiles were fired 30 seconds apart and explain why the plane’s transponder was not working. It was disabled by the first strike, before being hit by a second.

Iran earlier for many days denied the claims that the Boeing 737 had been downed by its missiles. Later the country agreed that a missile operator had mistaken the Ukraine International Airlines plane for a cruise missile and opened fire.