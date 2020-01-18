World’s shortest man Khagendra Thapa Magar passes away

The shortest man in the world who could walk, according to Guinness World Records, died in a hospital in Nepal on Friday, his family said.Khagendra Thapa Magar, who was 67.08 centimeters tall, died of pneumonia in a hospital in Pokhara, 200 kilometers from Kathmandu, where he lived with his parents.

“He was hospitalized for pneumonia and then released. But this time his heart was also affected. He passed away today, ”his brother Mahesh Thapa Magar told AFP.Magar was named the world’s shortest man for the first time in 2010 after his 18th birthday. He held a certificate that was just a little bit smaller than him.

However, he eventually lost the title after the 54.6-centimeter-tall Nepalese actress Chandra Bahadur Dangi was discovered and named the world’s shortest mobile man.Magar regained the title after Dangi’s death in 2015.

“He was so small when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand and it was very difficult to bathe him because he was so small,” said his father, Roop Bahadur, according to Guinness World Records.

As the shortest man in the world, the 27-year-old traveled to more than a dozen countries and appeared on television in Europe and the United States.