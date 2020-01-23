Saudi in Corona alert:Nurse from Kerala contracts deadly virus,30 others quarantined

A Saudi nurse hailing from Kerala was tested positive for the deadly Corona virus.At least 30 Keralite nurses were quarantined in Saudi Arabia after showing preliminary symptoms of the disease.

The incident came to light after some of the affected nurses called up their relatives back home and complained about their situation. “We have been herded in two rooms of the hospital for more than two days. No proper tests were done and we are not treated properly. We have also complained to Indian Embassy officials,” one of them told a Malayalam news channel over the phone.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had intervened and requested immediate action by union minister for external affairs Jayashankar.“Reports suggest some nurses working at the Al Hyatt Hospital in Abha have contracted the virus. The MEA will have to intervene to ensure proper treatment and protection for them,” he said in a written request to the union minister.

The 38-year-old Keralite nurse from Ettumanur of Kottayam District of Kerala reportedly contracted Corona virus while treating a Philipino who was tested positive for Corona virus.