Delhi auto driver challaned for writing ‘I love Kejriwal’ on his rickshaw

A Delhi auto driver was reportedly slammed a challan for writing ‘I love Kejriwal’ on his auto rickshaw. The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal came down heavy on BJP on this incident and urged the party to stop taking their ‘revenge’ on the poor and downtrodden. Rajesh the auto driver was fined 10,000 rs for the misdemeanor of writing his love to Kejriwal. Delhi law and order enforcement are under the direct control of Union home ministry and is at a constant clash with AAP led Delhi government

Kejriwal tweeted from his official Twitter handle in Hindi, which on rough translation reads- “BJP’s policy is imposing false challans of poor auto drivers. Their only fault is that they have written: “I love Kejriwal”. Such maliciousness against the poor is not right.