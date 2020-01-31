J&K : 3 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

Three terrorists were killed and a policeman injured in an ongoing encounter on Friday, January 31 in Jammu, police said.The incident took place at around 5.45 a.m., when a police team was randomly checking vehicles near the Nagrota toll post on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that the module is from a fresh infiltration that could have happened from the International Border in Jammu’s Hiranagar last night.

He further said it was a group of four Pakistani terrorists who were going to Kashmir. The truck was stopped as part of regular checking in Nagrota. The other three terrorists ran into the forest.

Singh said that a search operation was immediately started and an exchange of fire was going on between the terrorists and the security forces.