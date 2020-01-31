Sharjeel Imam should be shot dead publicly, says BJP MLA

BJP MLA Sangeet Som has once again triggered a possible controversy stating that people like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who made the ‘break Assam from India’ remark, should be shot dead publicly.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the senior BJP leader said: “As far as people like Sharjeel Imam, who talk of breaking India are concerned, such people should be shot dead publicly.”

“The area has become a picnic spot for these people,” he said while commenting on the protestors agitating against Citizenship Law at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

He further alleged that the women sitting on protests have ‘no work’ and a probe is required to determine the source of funding of these protests.

“The opposition parties are giving thousands of rupees to all these people in exchange for anti-CAA protests, as well as funding is being received from abroad,” he added.