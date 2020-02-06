37-Year-old  high school teacher arrested for having sex with students

A South River High School biology teacher was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having numerous sexual encounters with a teenage student.

The student submitted a written statement to the Anne Arundel County School Board recently stating Meredith Susan Barry Martin, 37, had inappropriate contact with him. The teenager later told detectives that he had several sexual encounters with Martin in the Davidsonville and Edgewater area, police said.

“This is a difficult situation for everyone here at South River,” Principal William Myers wrote in a letter to families.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to South River High School on Jan. 30 for reports of a possible sex offense. School administrators reported receiving information of a teacher and teenage student “seen together initiating inappropriate contact.” The school board then prohibited Martin from having further contact with children, police said.

Martin, of Davidsonville, was charged with five counts of sex abuse of a minor, eight counts of a fourth-degree sex offense involving a person in a position of authority and two counts of perverted practice.