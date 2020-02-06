“Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, he is life for us”: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied in the Lok Sabha over the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. Addressing the Lower House, Modi said President Kovind presented the vision of new India in his speech. He said, “President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President’s address instills a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in future.”

He said that the citizens of India have not only changed the Sarkar, they want the ‘Sarokar’ to be changed as well. “If we had worked according to old ways and thoughts then-Article 370 would never have been abrogated. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq. If we worked as per the old ways then-Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unresolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be made. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement.”

The Prime Minister also quoted from writings of Sarveshwar Dayal.

On opposition raising ‘Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe’ slogans, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Yeh to abhi trailer hai” to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied, “Aapke liye Mahatma Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain, humare liye Gandhi ji zindagi hain”.