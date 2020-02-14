Coronavirus Outbreak: India announces new rules for travelers arriving

The Indian government has announced new rules for visitors coming to India from the Coronavirus affected countries like Singapore. The Health Ministry has asked the travellers to fill-up a ‘self-reporting’ form at the airports.

The travellers are required to share the date of their arrival to India, flight and seat number, port of origin of journey, port of final destination, passport number, email id and contact number and other details. The visitors are also required to share the name of the cities if any they visited in China 14 days prior to their arrival in India.

” All persons coming to India from 2019-nCov affected countries are required to fill up this proforma. You are requested to provide the following information to safeguard your own health”, the form reads.

Around 1300 people were died in China in the coronavirus infection. Around 50 cases of infection was reported in Singapore.